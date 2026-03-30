Vedanta to complete demerger in early April as Anil Agarwal targets debt

Vedanta Ltd. will complete its long-awaited demerger into five separate listed units in early April, a move designed to unlock value and tackle debt that's weighed on Chairman Anil Agarwal for years. Chairman Anil Agarwal believes the Vedanta demerger will unlock significant shareholder value.

The Vedanta demermger will transform the Mumbai-listed company into a series of pureplay companies spanning aluminium, zinc, oil and gas, steel, and power, Agarwal told the Financial Times, giving them a “free hand to grow”. He anticipates a significant rerating of the group’s assets. While the conglomerate’s current market capitalisation sits at roughly $27 billion, Agarwal suggested that the combined valuation of the independent entities could double.

Under the new arrangement, a private parent firm controlled by the London-based billionaire will retain roughly 50% stake in each of the new units.

“It will create phenomenal shareholder value,” Agarwal said.

Vedanta Demerger The move follows a period of friction with the Indian government, which had previously opposed the break-up over concerns it might complicate the recovery of state-held interests. However, Vedanta successfully cleared those legal hurdles late last year, paving the way for the mid-May listing of the four demerged units, according to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel.

A primary driver for the Vedanta demerger is the group’s leverage. The firm has spent years navigating a heavy debt load, which S&P Capital IQ estimates at $11 billion. The new structure will see the independent entities collectively shoulder approximately $7 billion of that debt.

By isolating assets, Vedanta aims to attract specialised investors who may have previously been deterred by the conglomerate's complexity.

Following the Vedanta demerger:

Vedanta Ltd. will house the core base metals business.

will house the core base metals business. Vedanta Aluminium Ltd. will focus on one of the group's highest-margin segments.

will focus on one of the group's highest-margin segments. Cairn Oil & Gas Ltd. will aim to double production to 1 million barrels/day within six years.

will aim to double production to 1 million barrels/day within six years. Vedanta Steel & Iron Ltd. and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (alongside Malco Energy) will round out the portfolio. Strategic Pivot The timing of the Vedanta demerger coincides with a period of heightened commodity volatility. Agarwal has been vocal about India’s domestic energy production, particularly as the Iran war has sent energy prices soaring. India currently imports more than 80% of its crude oil.

“The country’s heavy reliance on imports is a vulnerability,” Agarwal said, pushing Cairn Oil & Gas as a critical player in India’s energy security strategy.

Despite the optimism, the group faces stiff competition. Vedanta recently lost a bid for the power assets of Jaiprakash Associates to rival Adani Enterprises Ltd., despite offering a higher price—a sign of the intensifying battle for infrastructure assets among India’s industrial titans. Nevertheless, Vedanta’s shares remain near record highs, buoyed by the global commodity cycle and investor anticipation of the structural overhaul.