 Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: Listing at 181% premium. Top updates here
Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: Listing at 181% premium. Top updates here

Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: Listing at 181% premium. Top updates here

HT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 10:40 AM IST

Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: The IPO received a great response from investors, getting subscribed 320 times.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price Today: Vibhor Steel Tubes listed at a 181 percent premium over the IPO price on February 20. On the NSE, the stock opened at 425 and on the BSE at 421 against the issue price of 151. The IPO received a great response from investors, getting subscribed 320 times. Of this High net-worth individuals (HNIs) remained at the top, buying 770 times the allotted quota while retail investors took 200 times.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know

The price band for the issue was fixed at 141-151 a share. The IPO opened for subscription on February 13 and closed on February 15 while the anchor book opened for a day on February 12. Then, the company raised 22 crore from Saint Capital Fund, Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd, and Neomile Growth Fund-Series I.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Vibhor Steel Tubes manufactures and exports mild steel/carbon steel ERW black and galvanised pipes, hollow steel pipes, and cold-rolled steel strips/coils.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Who is the book leading manager of the issue?

Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager for the IPO.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?

Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

Business News
