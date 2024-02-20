Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: Listing at 181% premium. Top updates here
Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price: The IPO received a great response from investors, getting subscribed 320 times.
Vibhor Steel Tubes Share Price Today: Vibhor Steel Tubes listed at a 181 percent premium over the IPO price on February 20. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹425 and on the BSE at ₹421 against the issue price of ₹151. The IPO received a great response from investors, getting subscribed 320 times. Of this High net-worth individuals (HNIs) remained at the top, buying 770 times the allotted quota while retail investors took 200 times.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know
The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹141-151 a share. The IPO opened for subscription on February 13 and closed on February 15 while the anchor book opened for a day on February 12. Then, the company raised ₹22 crore from Saint Capital Fund, Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd, and Neomile Growth Fund-Series I.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know about the company?
Vibhor Steel Tubes manufactures and exports mild steel/carbon steel ERW black and galvanised pipes, hollow steel pipes, and cold-rolled steel strips/coils.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Who is the book leading manager of the issue?
Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager for the IPO.
Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?
Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar.
