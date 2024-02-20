Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO set for market debut: Subscription status and key details

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: The initial public offering of Vibhor Steel Tubes is set to debut on the stock market today (February 20). amid high anticipation from investors. The ₹72.17 crores IPO is solely a fresh issue and its bidding started on February 13 and concluded on February 15. The allotment process was finalised on February 16 and the company will list on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 20. Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: The price band of the IPO was of ₹ 141 to ₹ 151 per share

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know about the subscription status?

The issues has been oversubscribed by 320.05 times- retail category subscription of 201.52 times while the QIB category by 191.41 times. The NII category had an oversubscription of 772.49 times.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What was the price band of the issue?

The price band of the IPO was of ₹141 to ₹151 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was set at 99 shares. For Non-Institutional Investors (NII), the minimum lot size investment was 14 lots amounting to ₹209,286. Qualified Institutional Buyers' minimum lot investment stood at 67 lots- ₹1,001,583.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Who is the book leading manager of the issue?

Khambatta Securities Limited is the book running lead manager for the IPO. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Vibhor Steel Tubes is known for manufacturing and distributing metal pipes and tubes and has a diverse portfolio.