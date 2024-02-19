Thaai Casting IPO closes tomorrow: Check price band, subscription status and other details here

Thaai Casting IPO: Initial public offering of automotive ancillary company Thaai Casting Ltd will close tomorrow (February 20). The IPO had opened for for public subscription on February 15. Till now, it has received a positive response from investors as on the second day of bidding, the IPO received 5.73 times subscription. The ₹47.20-crore IPO's retail category has received 9.47 times subscription and the non-institutional quota got 3.25 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category has received 1.04 times subscription. Thaai Casting IPO: The IPO will remain open till February 20.(Representational)

Thaai Casting IPO: When is the allotment?

The allotment of Thaai Casting IPO will take place on February 21.

Thaai Casting IPO: When is the listing likely?

The IPO will be listed on both NSE SME on February 23.

Thaai Casting IPO: What does the IPO include?

Thaai Casting IPO is a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO: What is the price band of the issue?

The price band of the IPO is fixed at ₹73 to ₹77 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment is ₹1,23,200 while for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) at ₹2,46,400.

Thaai Casting IPO: Who are the book leading managers of the issue?

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Thaai Casting IPO.

Thaai Casting IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.