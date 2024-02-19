 Thaai Casting IPO closes tomorrow: Check price, subscription and other details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Thaai Casting IPO closes tomorrow: Check price band, subscription status and other details here

Thaai Casting IPO closes tomorrow: Check price band, subscription status and other details here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Thaai Casting IPO: The allotment of Thaai Casting IPO will take place on February 21. Check price band and other details here

Thaai Casting IPO: Initial public offering of automotive ancillary company Thaai Casting Ltd will close tomorrow (February 20). The IPO had opened for for public subscription on February 15. Till now, it has received a positive response from investors as on the second day of bidding, the IPO received 5.73 times subscription. The 47.20-crore IPO's retail category has received 9.47 times subscription and the non-institutional quota got 3.25 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category has received 1.04 times subscription.

Thaai Casting IPO: The IPO will remain open till February 20.(Representational)
Thaai Casting IPO: The IPO will remain open till February 20.(Representational)

Thaai Casting IPO: When is the allotment?

The allotment of Thaai Casting IPO will take place on February 21.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Thaai Casting IPO: When is the listing likely?

The IPO will be listed on both NSE SME on February 23.

Read more: Zenith Drugs IPO: Price band, issue size and other key details here

Thaai Casting IPO: What does the IPO include?

Thaai Casting IPO is a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO: What is the price band of the issue?

The price band of the IPO is fixed at 73 to 77 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment is 1,23,200 while for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) at 2,46,400.

Thaai Casting IPO: Who are the book leading managers of the issue?

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Thaai Casting IPO.

Thaai Casting IPO: Who is the registrar of the issue?

Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On