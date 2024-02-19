Interiors & More IPO closes tomorrow: Key details you need to know
Interiors & More IPO: The issue will end on February 20. Its price band has been set at ₹216-227 per equity share.
Interiors & More IPO: The initial public offering of Interiors & More has been subscribed 0.45 times so far on Day 3 while the retail portion received 651,600 bids and the non-institutional investors' portion got 187,200 bids. The issue will end on February 20. Its price band has been set at ₹216-227 per equity share.
Interiors & More IPO: What you need to know about it
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1,850,400 shares and the maximum subscription amount for retail investors is ₹2 lakh. Retail investors have been allotted a quota of 615,600 shares.
Interiors & More IPO: How will the company use the proceeds?
The company will utilise the proceeds for repayment/pre-payment of certain debt facilities, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, it said.
Interiors & More IPO: What you need to know about the company?
The company converted to Public Limited Company as ‘Interiors & More Limited’ and manufactures and trades artificial flowers, plants and other home and office décor items.
Interiors & More IPO: Who are the promoters of the issue?
The promoters of the company are Manish Mohan Tibrewal, Rahul Jhunjhunwala, Ekta Tibrewal, PUJA Jhunjhunwala and Reena Jhhunjhunwala.
Interiors & More IPO: Who are the book leading managers of the issue?
The book-running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue of Interiors & More is Gretex Corporate Services Limited. The registrar is Bigshare Services Private.
Interiors & More IPO: When will the shares be allotted?
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on February 21. The expected listing date is February 23.
