News / Business / Atmastco IPO closes on Feb 20: Check subscription status, price and details

Atmastco IPO closes on Feb 20: Check subscription status, price and details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Atmastco IPO: The initial public offering was opened for public subscription on February 15.

Atmastco IPO: Atmastco IPO has been subscribed 4.14 times so far today (February 19)- third day of the bidding process. As per data till 1pm, the issue received bids for 2.87 crore equity shares as against 69.39 lakh shares on the offer. In the retail category, the issue has been subscribed 6.94 times and 1.34 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Atmastco IPO: When did the IPO open?

The initial public offering was opened for public subscription on February 15. It will remain open till February 20.

Atmastco IPO: When will allotment take place?

The allotment of the IPO will take place on February 21. Its listing will likely take place on February 23.

Atmastco IPO: What other things you need to know?

The Atmastco IPO includes- fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 18.25 lakh shares with a fixed price of 77 apiece.

Atmastco IPO: How will the company use proceeds?

The proceeds will be primarily used for funding the working capital requirements of the company, it said. Some amount will also be used for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes, it added.

Atmastco IPO: What you need to know about the company?

The Chattisgarh-based company has projects worth more than 720 crore.

Atmastco IPO: Who is the lead manager of the issue?

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd is the sole lead manager to the issue.

