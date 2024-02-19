Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO closes on Feb 20: Price, issue size and details to know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO has set its price band at ₹45 apiece. The issue opened for subscription on February 15 and will close tomorrow (February 20) while the lot size consists of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof in the IPO. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: The IPO will close on February 20. (Representative Photo)

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Kalahridhaan Trendz produces fabric with embroidery works, trading and purchasing of grey cloth as well as printing and dyeing for the preparation of suiting, shirting, and dress materials in the B2B market.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How has the company performed?

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited's profit after tax rose by 170.52% while its revenue incresed by 0.14 per cent.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Details you should know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is worth ₹22.49 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How will the company use proceeds?

The net proceeds of the issue will be used by the company for covering public issue expenses, general corporate purpose and working capital requirements, it said.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Who is the registrar and book leading manager?

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar while the book running lead manager is Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Sunflower Broking is the market maker.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: When will allorment be finalised?

Basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on February 21 and the company will initiate refunds February 22.