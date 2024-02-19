 Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO closes on Feb 20: Price, issue size and details to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO closes on Feb 20: Price, issue size and details to know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO closes on Feb 20: Price, issue size and details to know

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is worth ₹22.49 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO has set its price band at 45 apiece. The issue opened for subscription on February 15 and will close tomorrow (February 20) while the lot size consists of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof in the IPO.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: The IPO will close on February 20. (Representative Photo)
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: The IPO will close on February 20. (Representative Photo)

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: What you need to know about the company?

Kalahridhaan Trendz produces fabric with embroidery works, trading and purchasing of grey cloth as well as printing and dyeing for the preparation of suiting, shirting, and dress materials in the B2B market.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How has the company performed?

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited's profit after tax rose by 170.52% while its revenue incresed by 0.14 per cent.

Read more: Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Details you should know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is worth 22.49 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of 10.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How will the company use proceeds?

The net proceeds of the issue will be used by the company for covering public issue expenses, general corporate purpose and working capital requirements, it said.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: Who is the registrar and book leading manager?

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar while the book running lead manager is Interactive Financial Services Ltd. Sunflower Broking is the market maker.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: When will allorment be finalised?

Basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on February 21 and the company will initiate refunds February 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On