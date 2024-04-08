 Vistara scales down operations by 10% after disruptions - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vistara scales down operations by 10% after disruptions

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Apr 08, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Last week, many pilots reported sick that led to cancellation of around 150 flights from Monday, April 1 to Saturday, April 6

The Tata Group-owned Vistara, which has been struggling with flight disruptions due to crew unavailability, has scaled down its operations by around 10% or around 25-30 daily flights, the airline said on Sunday.

A Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
A Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)

Vistara operates a little over 300 flights every day.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The airline on Sunday said that the scaling down of 10% flights will take them to the same operations as in February this year. “We are carefully scaling back our operations by around 25-30 flights per day, i.e. roughly 10% of the capacity we were operating. This will take us back to the same level of flight operations as at the end of February 2024, and provide the much-needed resilience and buffer in the rosters,” the airline spokesperson said.

The airline specified that only their domestic flights would be impacted due to the scaling back of operations.

“These cancellations are done mostly in our domestic network and much ahead of time to minimize inconvenience to the customers. Also, all the affected passengers have already been re- accommodated on other flights, as applicable,” he added.

The airline claimed that the situation of flight disruptions has gotten better.

“.. with this all the changes for the month of April 2024 have been done and the situation has already gotten better with our on-time performance improving for the last few days. Looking ahead, we are hopeful of stable operations for the rest of the month and beyond,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, many pilots reported sick that led to cancellation of around 150 flights from Monday, April 1 to Saturday, April 6. Looking at the urgency, the airline CEO Vinod Kannan on Wednesday had a townhall with the pilots and assured them of a better roster to have work-life balance.

On Friday, he said that flight cancellations were a result of a cascading effect of a multitude of factors. Addressing the issue of pilots refusing to sign the revised contracts that would lead to a pay cut and reduced flying hours, Kannan said that 98% of the pilots had signed the new contracts.

Vistara has been facing these issues at a time when the airline is nearing a merger with Air India.

Industry experts said that fewer flights during the summer peak travel season will mean an increase in airfares, thus burdening passengers.

Mark Martin of Martin Consulting said, “This situation will only help airfares to shoot up dramatically, also because GoFirst has shut down and around 60 aircraft of IndiGo are grounded because of Pratt and Whitney (engine) issues.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On