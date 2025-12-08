What Netflix Gains From Buying Warner Bros.

Netflix, the company that taught us how to binge-watch, is buying Warner Bros. in a $72 billion marriage of the world’s largest streamer and one of the most storied film and television shops. Representational image. The deal—which is expected to close after Warner Bros. Discovery splits its cable networks from its studios and HBO Max streaming business—would bring together some of Hollywood’s most popular franchises. As streaming customers’ heads spin with choices, this tie-up could mark the beginning of a new era of bundles and plans. Here’s the lay of the land: Subscribers Netflix is the industry giant when it comes to paid streaming subscribers. Meanwhile, legacy entertainment companies like Warner Bros. and Paramount have struggled with cord-cutting as more consumers embrace streaming.

Graphics.

Viewing Time Netflix, which originally stole customers from broadcast and cable TV, has been losing share of U.S. viewing time recently to YouTube. The Google-owned platform is home to a vast and growing lineup of content, from internet influencer-made videos to video podcasts, sporting clips and more.

Graphics.

Content Warner in June announced a plan to split itself into two companies. One will house its cable networks like CNN and HGTV. The other will hold its TV and movie studios, gaming efforts and HBO Max streaming business. It still plans to complete the split before Netflix’s deal for the studios and HBO assets closes. Analysts expect Netflix’s deal for Warner to face regulatory scrutiny but, if it is successful, it would give the streamer a deep library of content from film classics like “Casablanca” and “The Shawshank Redemption” to franchises like Batman and Looney Tunes. Box-office heft Warner has delivered several hits this year, including “A Minecraft Movie” starring Jack Black. Netflix said Friday it plans to continue Warner’s practice of releasing major movies in theaters, something the streamer does less often. Netflix has released some high-profile films in theaters such as its Knives Out series and Oscar contenders like “Frankenstein” but generally releases movies straight to its streaming customers.

Graphics.