What the Zerodha-Groww IPO crossover says about retail investing in India

One out of five Groww IPO applications is originating on Zerodha, CEO Nithin Kamath said on Tuesday. That, more that anything else, shows the depth of India's investor base that the likes of Zerodha and Groww have built. One out of five Groww IPO applications is originating on Zerodha, CEO Nithin Kamath says. (AI Image)

“Congrats on the IPO @lkeshre & team, and best of luck,” Kamath wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after Groww operator Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. launched its ₹6,650-crore IPO. “Btw, about 20% of all @_groww IPO applications are from @zerodhaonline customers. :P”

That the retail portion of the Groww IPO saw 1.91 times demand on the first day itself underscores the work Zerodha, Groww and their ilk have done to build the investor base for the world's fourth largest stock market.

It also highlights the growing culture of cross-platform investing—retail investors often use multiple platforms to apply for IPOs to improve their chances of allocation.

That also mirrors Groww's growth story.

Groww's IPO journey Founded by four former Flipkart employees Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal as a mutual-fund platform in 2017, Groww expanded into online stockbroking in 2020 to tap into the pandemic-fueled interest in investing. That investor boom made Zerodha a household name and Kamath brothers Nikhil and Nithin overnight billionaires.

Except, Groww has overtaken Zerodha to become India's largest online broker.

Groww's active client base grew at a compounded annual growth rate of over 100% between FY21 and FY25. As of June, it had over 4.79 crore registered users and 1.26 crore active clients, giving the online-broking platform a market share of around 26%.

That translates into a retention rate of 77.7% of users over three years.

The client metrics reflect in financial performance as well: In FY25, net profit of the online broker reached ₹1,824.3 crore on revenue that grew at a CAGR of 85% to ₹3,901.7 crore.