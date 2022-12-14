Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti ‘signs off’, took over in September

WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti ‘signs off’, took over in September

business
Published on Dec 14, 2022 09:21 PM IST

Choletti, who joined WhatsApp Pay in October 2021, took over as its India chief from Manesh Mahatme.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Vinay Choletti, the head of WhatsApp Pay India, has left the company, just months after taking charge of the Meta-owned platform's payment business in the country.

Choletti, who took over from Manesh Mahatme in September, wrote on LinkedIn that Tuesday was his final day at WhatsApp Pay.

Vinay Choletti's post on LinkedIn

“As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” wrote the IIM Ahmedabad alumni, who joined WhatsApp Pay India in October 2021, and became its boss 11 months later.

In recent months, several senior executives have left Meta India. Last month, Abhijit Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal and Ajit Mohan resigned as WhatsApp India chief, Meta public policy director for India, and Meta India head, respectively.

Meanwhile, Choletti's previous employers include ITC (June2004-July 2005), Citibank India (August 2005-November 2008), American Express (November 2008-June 2011), Arete Financial Partners (February 2012-June 2013), Mashreq Bank (July 2013-February 2014), and Amazon (April 2014-October 2021).

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
whatsapp inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP