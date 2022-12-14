WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti ‘signs off’, took over in September

Vinay Choletti, the head of WhatsApp Pay India, has left the company, just months after taking charge of the Meta-owned platform's payment business in the country.

Choletti, who took over from Manesh Mahatme in September, wrote on LinkedIn that Tuesday was his final day at WhatsApp Pay.

Vinay Choletti's post on LinkedIn

“As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” wrote the IIM Ahmedabad alumni, who joined WhatsApp Pay India in October 2021, and became its boss 11 months later.

In recent months, several senior executives have left Meta India. Last month, Abhijit Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal and Ajit Mohan resigned as WhatsApp India chief, Meta public policy director for India, and Meta India head, respectively.

Meanwhile, Choletti's previous employers include ITC (June2004-July 2005), Citibank India (August 2005-November 2008), American Express (November 2008-June 2011), Arete Financial Partners (February 2012-June 2013), Mashreq Bank (July 2013-February 2014), and Amazon (April 2014-October 2021).

(With agency inputs)

