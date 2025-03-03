Menu Explore
Wheat acreage at a three-year high: Forecast

ByZia Haq
Mar 03, 2025 06:56 PM IST

The government too is expected to put out its updated estimates soon, as the grain, key to the country’s food security, enters its maturing stage

The size of India’s wheat crop, the main winter staple, has expanded to 328 million hectares, a three-year high, according to the season’s final estimates by the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, the apex industry body.

A senior official of the federation said geotagged surveys showed a robust jump in acreage, which will likely keep prices stable. (HT file photo)
A senior official of the federation said geotagged surveys showed a robust jump in acreage, which will likely keep prices stable.

The government too is expected to put out its updated estimates soon, as the grain, key to the country’s food security, enters its maturing stage.

A senior official of the federation said geotagged surveys showed a robust jump in acreage, which will likely keep prices stable.

“The crop is in robust condition and ongoing rainfall due to the (western) disturbance has been greatly beneficial, although there prevails a bit of climate uncertainty, causing speculative activity,” said Navneet Chitlangia, director of the federation at a conclave.

“We have urged the government to lower import taxes to at least 10%, which will help quell any speculation in the markets and to also set up a wheat board on the lines of the Makhana (foxnut) Board in Bihar to bring scientists, policymakers and industry on a common platform,” the federation official said.

Union food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the government had sufficient stocks and sold 3 million tonnes to millers and traders this year so far. Chitlangia said this government sale helped to bring down wheat prices by about 300 per quintal (100 kg).

