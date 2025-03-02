Hailstorm, rain damage crops in Haryana; farmers demand compensation

Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the past two days have caused significant damage to mustard, wheat, fruits, and vegetable crops across multiple districts in North Haryana, leaving farmers distressed. A farmer standing in his mustard field damaged by the hail and rain in the Badhra area of Charkhi Dadri on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

According to officials, this marks the second instance of extreme weather within ten days, affecting major crops such as wheat, potato, maize, and sunflower. The worst-hit areas include parts of Ambala-1, Saha, Mullana and Barara in Ambala district, Shahabad in Kurukshetra, and several villages in Panipat and Kaithal.

Farmers are particularly worried about the lodging of wheat, which could impact yields. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the highest rainfall at 11.5 mm in Panipat (recorded until 8.30am on Saturday), followed by 10.6 mm in both Ambala and Hisar, 7.5 mm in Narnaul, and 5.5 mm in Karnal.

Farmer woes

Sandeep Singh, a farmer from Bhurangpur village in Ambala, reported severe damage to his wheat and mustard crops due to hailstorms on Friday evening. Jasvinder Singh, deputy director of agriculture (DDA), Ambala, stated that around 45 villages in the district suffered crop damage.

“Hailstorms and rain have adversely impacted oilseeds and vegetable crops. Of the 11,000 acres of mustard cultivated in the district, harvesting is complete on 4,000 acres, while up to 50% damage is expected on the remaining 4,000 acres. However, sunflower farmers have time until March 10 to replant their crops. The wheat crop is likely to recover,” he explained.

Meanwhile, agricultural experts had a mixed response. BS Tyagi, principal scientist at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, stated that the hail size was small, and the rainfall could benefit wheat as it prevented waterlogging. However, ML Khichar, professor of agricultural meteorology at CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, predicted variable weather conditions until March 5, with partial cloudiness and fluctuating temperatures.

Losses in Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, other districts

Farmers in Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Rewari, Mahendergarh, and other parts of the state reported severe damage to mustard and wheat crops.

Ravi Mann, a farmer from Lad village in Charkhi Dadri, said his mustard crop, which was due for harvest in a week, was nearly wiped out. “We’ve never seen such massive hailstorms before. Almost 90% of my mustard crop is gone. Farmers like us rely solely on agriculture. The government should provide financial aid of ₹55,000 per acre within a month through a special girdawari (crop damage assessment),” he urged.

Pankaj Rahar from Gignaw village in Bhiwani reported that hailstorms flattened wheat and barley fields. “In our village, 95% of mustard and over 80% of wheat crops have been damaged. Revenue and agriculture officials are awaiting government orders. If we don’t receive compensation, our debts will rise. We estimate losses of ₹40,000 per acre for mustard and ₹25,000 per acre for wheat,” he said.

Similar losses were reported in over 60 villages in Rewari, 20 villages in Jind, and more than 35 villages in Mahendergarh.

In response to the crisis, Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry stated that she had urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to order a special girdawari for assessing the damage.

“The government stands with farmers in all situations. Insurance companies will compensate those whose crops are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, while the state government will provide relief to others,” she assured.

Saini, after a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, directed officials to submit reports on crop damage. “Farmers will be able to file claims on the e-Kshatipurti portal, which will be made functional soon,” he announced.

With uncertain weather conditions ahead, farmers now await swift action from the government to recover from their losses.