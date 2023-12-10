Who is Thierry Delaporte, highest paid CEO in India? Know his salary

With the IT sector of India producing some of the highest paid workforce, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte emerged as the highest paid CEO in India, as per his salary package listed in the company filings for FY23.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte is the highest paid CEO in India.(HT Photo)

Thierry Delaporte is also the highest paid CEO in the Indian IT sector, with a heftier salary package than HCL Technologies and TCS executives. According to the company filings, Delaporte has a salary package of over ₹82 crore per annum.

Second on the list of highest paid CEOs in the IT sector was Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, with a salary package of ₹56.45 crore. Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani had a total compensation of ₹30 crore, while former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath earned over ₹29 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath emerged as the highest paid CEO and director of a startup firm, drawing in a salary of ₹72 crore each this year. However, Kamath had earlier clarified that their take home salary is much less than their on-paper compensation.

Who is Thierry Delaporte, India's highest paid CEO?

Thierry Delaporte is the CEO of Wipro, which is one of the leading big tech companies in India. Delaporte holds the post of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the IT firm, which is valued at over ₹93,400 crore.

In FY23, Delaporte took home a compensation of ₹82.4 crore in annual salary. Aged 56 years, Delaporte was born in France and has an intricate knowledge and three decades of experience in the global IT sector.

Before being appointed as the Wipro CEO, Thierry held the post of Chief Operating Officer in Capgemini, a French IT firm. He was appointed as the CEO and MD of Wipro in July 2020, and has held the post since.

Wipro was founded by Mohamed Premji in 1945. After the founder's untimely death, the company was taken over by Indian billionaire and philanthropist Azim Premji, who currently remains a non-executive member of the board.

