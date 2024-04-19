Wipro Q4 Results Live: Wipro expected to report muted Q4 earnings

Edit Profile
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
    Apr 19, 2024 1:52 PM IST
    Wipro Q4 Results Live: Wipro will announce its Q4 results on April 19 as the company is expected to report muted earnings amid a weak demand environment. The IT services major's results commentary will be pertinent to watch out as the company’s CEO Thierry Delaporte recently resigned. Wipro has named Srinivas Pallia as its new CEO. He was earlier the CEO of Americas 1 business unit of Wipro....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 19, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    Wipro Q4 Results Live: What ICICI Securities said on Wipro Q4 earnings

    Wipro Q4 Results Live: ICICI Securities said that it anticipates “a 0.3% USD/CC QoQ revenue contraction due to a demand slowdown, particularly in the BFSI sector.”

    Apr 19, 2024 1:01 PM IST

