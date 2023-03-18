With 'Swiggy Launchpad', first-time restaurant partners pay 0% commission for first month. Check details

Swiggy has announced Swiggy Launchpad, an initiative under which restaurant partners who join the platform for the very first time, will not have to pay any commission for their first month on the food delivery service.

Swiggy announces 'Swiggy Launchpad' (Representational image).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initiative, said Swiggy in a statement, will 'encourage new restaurant partners to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth.'

"With 0% commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners,” the statement quoted Rohit Kapoor, CEO Food Marketplace, Swiggy, as saying.

Here is all you need to know about Swiggy Launchpad:

(1.) It is only for brands that are new to Swiggy, and not for new outlets/brands of existing partners.

(2.) Beneficiaries get to avail various benefits. These include a commission waiver, dedicated growth manager, free advertisements on the Swiggy app, extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance, apps to create high quality menus, and intelligence dashboards for data and insights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) Swiggy Launchpad will help new restaurant partners save up to ₹20,000 through these benfits, as per the company.

(4.) To learn more about this offer, restaurant partners can reach out to Swiggy by clicking on this link. Alternatively, they can write to partnersupport@swiggy.com, or call at 080-46706906.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON