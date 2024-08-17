Women hold only 20.8% of total money in bank accounts, rural women have more money in banks than urban woman

Only 20.8% or around a fifth of the total amount of bank deposits in India belongs to women account holders, according to the latest “Men and Women” report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). This is despite the fact that 36.4% of all bank accounts, adding up to 917.7 million accounts in India are owned by women. Only 20.8% or around a fifth of the total amount of bank deposits in India belongs to women account holders (Representational Image/Pixabay)

The total amount of money held by women account holders amounted to ₹39 trillion, out of the total ₹187 trillion. This included accounts of Hindu undivided families, resident individuals, farmers, traders, professionals and self-employed people, wage and salary earners, and others.

What is the split between urban and rural women?

In urban areas, only 16.5% or ₹1.9 trillion of the total deposits belonged to women, while it was 30% or ₹5.91 trillion in rural areas, which is attributed to the wide proliferation of Jan Dhan accounts in rural areas.

How do women fare in corporate positions?

The number of women in senior management positions increased from 23,685 in 2017 to 34,879 in 2023. Meanwhile, the number of men in senior management positions increased from 150,300 to 186,900.

A total of 762,000 women were on the board of directors, compared to 1.9 million men.

Total number of women in banks was 441,000, while it was 1.32 million males.