8th Pay Commission: What may be the revised minimum salary and pension, date of implementation

The 8th Pay Commission may potentially be set up by January 1, 2026, revising salaries and pension benefits for more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, but no confirmation on this matter has been received so far, despite representations from employee unions over the last one year. The government has usually implemented new Pay Commission recommendations once every 10 years, with the 7th Pay Commission coming into effect on January 1, 2016. (Pexels)

What were the changes in the 7th Pay Commission?

Employee unions demanded a 3.68 fitment factor when it came to salary revision for the 7th Pay Commission, but the government decided on a fitment factor of 2.57. The fitment factor is a multiplier used for calculating salaries and pensions.

This led the minimum basic pay to become ₹18,000 per month, compared to the ₹7,000 in the 6th Pay Commission.

The minimum pension also rose from ₹3,500 to ₹9,000.

The maximum salary became ₹2,50,000 and the maximum pension became ₹1,25,000.

What can be expected from the 8th Pay Commission?

A Financial Express report states that a fitment factor of 1.92 may possibly be taken for the 8th Pay Commission, based on some reports. However, the government hasn't confirmed anything yet.

What would the minimum salary and pension be based on the 1.92 fitment factor?

The current minimum salary is ₹18,000, which can possibly get revised to ₹34,560 if a fitment factor of 1.92 is taken. Similarly, the minimum pension might become ₹17,280.