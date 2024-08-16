How much did Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, and Anant earn in FY2024

The Ambani family is the wealthiest in Asia boasting a net worth of $113.5 billion, as per Forbes. Their majority stake of 50.33% in RIL translates into substantial dividends and in the fiscal year 2023-24, dividends amounted to ₹3,322.7 crore. Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani decked up in pastel outfits.

What is Mukesh Ambani's salary?

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, has abstained from drawing a salary from the company for the past four fiscal years. This decision was taken by Mukesh Ambani following the Covid pandemic. The special resolution seeking shareholder nod for his re-appointment had said last year noted, “He shall, however, be entitled to reimbursement of expenses incurred for travelling, boarding and lodging including for spouse and attendant(s) during business trips and provision of car(s) for use on company's business and communication expenses at residence shall be reimbursed at actuals and not considered as perquisites. The company shall arrange to provide security to Ambani and his family members and the expenses borne by the company for the same shall not be considered as perquisites.”

How much has Nita Ambani earned in FY2024?

Nita Ambani, previously serving as a non-executive director on RIL’s board until August 2023, earned ₹2 lakh as sitting fee and ₹97 lakh as commission during FY2023-24.

What about Ambani children?

Akash Ambani serves as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited while Isha Ambani holds positions on Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited boards and contributes significantly to the Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani is the director of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited.