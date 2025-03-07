Women's Day 2025: Crypto exchange CoinSwitch says women make up 11% of its investor base

India's cryptocurrency ecosystem, which has historically been male-dominated, is now witnessing a surge in female participation. A screen showing the price of various cryptocurrencies against the US dollar displayed at a Crypto Panda cryptocurrency store in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.(Lam Yik/Bloomberg)

Women now constitute 11% of the over 20 million strong investor base of Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch, according to its latest ‘How India Invests’ report.

Among Indian cities, Hyderabad boasts the highest percentage of female investors at a staggering 45%. This is followed by Surat (33%) and Botad (25%).

Meanwhile, cities like Pune (24%), Jaipur (23%), and Kolkata (22%) are also seeing increasing female investor interest in crypto, according to the report.

Women make up roughly 20% of Coinbase's investor demographic in major metropolitan hubs such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

The overall figures are also reflective of global trends. A recent survey by BITmarkets Academy, in collaboration with Ipsos, found that while 21% of men hold cryptocurrencies, only 11% of women have ventured into this domain.

However, 46% of women did express potential interest in digital assets, suggesting a growing curiosity and openness toward crypto investments.

Interestingly, 54% of these women preferred to engage in professional education before investing.

CoinSwitch also says that crypto adoption in India is largely driven by younger demographics, with close to 75% of investors being under the age of 35.

The CoinSwitch report comes right on the eve of International Women's Day 2025, which will be celebrated on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The history of Women's Day and this year's theme

The first-ever Women's Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the US as well as some European countries. It originally came as an idea from the labour movement in 1908.

The March 8 day was then adopted from 1975 onwards by the United Nations.

The theme for this year's International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’ and one of the goals, according to the official website, is to support women and girls to get into leadership and business.