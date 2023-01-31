Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / 'Whole world has eyes on India's Budget': PM Modi ahead of Parliament session

'Whole world has eyes on India's Budget': PM Modi ahead of Parliament session

business
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 11:38 AM IST

PM Modi said, “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others arrives at parliament house on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi.
ByMallika Soni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's budget will aim to meet the hopes and aspirations of citizens of the country amid global economic woes. Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, PM Modi said, “Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget.”

Also read: Budget to put PM Modi’s fiscal resolve to test ahead of 2024 election: Report

Asserting confidence in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi said, “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations.”

Citing "credible voices from the world of economy", PM Modi said, "Today, the Budget Session is commencing. Credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm. It is an important event today," he said.

Also read: ‘Turning point’: IMF raises 2023 world growth forecast to 2.9%, 1st in a year

Calling the maiden inaugural address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of both Houses a matter of pride, PM Modi said,

“The President is going to address a joint session for the first time today. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India.”

"Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
pm modi budget 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP