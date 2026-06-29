Your First 1 Crore by 35: Why It Is More Achievable Than You Think

For a 25-year-old starting out in India, building a ₹1 crore portfolio by age 35 may seem out of reach. But is it unattainable? The short answer is no. The key is to go aggressive in the early years, which can significantly improve the odds.

You can now build your first ₹1 crore using smart portfolio building, and disciplined savings. Get ready to transform your financial future—starting today.

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When contributions are modest, portfolio growth has to do more of the heavy lifting. But when contributions are large, compounding has a larger base to work with. So, the earlier and bigger you start, the closer ₹1 crore comes into view. That is why the first decade matters.

The first ₹1 crore in a decade is rarely built through savings alone. It is built by combining consistent investing with an aggressive long-term strategy that allows compounding to do the heavy lifting.

Why the First ₹1 Crore Matters

The ₹1 crore">first ₹1 crore is not just a number. It is a confidence milestone.

It gives individuals a stronger financial base and greater control over future decisions, whether that means buying a home, funding higher education, supporting family goals, or planning financial independence.

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{{^usCountry}} More importantly, the journey builds lifelong money habits: saving before spending, investing with purpose, and staying patient through market cycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More importantly, the journey builds lifelong money habits: saving before spending, investing with purpose, and staying patient through market cycles. {{/usCountry}}

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Savings Come First

Every wealth journey begins with savings. But saving cannot be treated as whatever is left after expenses.

A better approach is to invest first and spend later. Once income comes in, a fixed amount should move toward investments before discretionary spending begins. This is especially important in the first decade of one’s career, when lifestyle inflation can quietly absorb every salary hike.

As income grows, investments should grow too. Salary increments, bonuses, incentives, and freelance or side income can become powerful wealth accelerators when they are partly redirected towards the portfolio instead of being fully spent.

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Build a Portfolio, Not Just Investments

Reaching ₹1 crore requires a portfolio, not a random collection of products.

A strong portfolio balances growth, stability, liquidity, and risk. Equities can drive long-term wealth creation, but they come with volatility. Bonds and fixed-income instruments can add predictability. Gold can act as a hedge. An emergency fund protects long-term investments from being disturbed during unexpected situations.

For young investors, the portfolio can remain growth-oriented, but it should not be careless. The aim is not to chase the highest return every year. The aim is to stay invested long enough for compounding to work.



How Much Do You Need to Invest?

The monthly investment depends on when you start. Time is the biggest advantage because it allows compounding to work harder.

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The good news is that investors do not always need to begin with a very high SIP amount from year one. A step-up investment approach can make the journey more practical. As income grows, the investor increases the monthly contribution every year.

Here is an illustrative estimate to build around ₹1 crore by age 35, assuming a 12% annualized return and a 10% annual step-up in investments. The return assumption is only for illustration; actual returns will vary and are not guaranteed.

Starting age Initial monthly investment Annual step-up Time available Illustrative corpus at 35 25 ₹30,000 10% 10 years ~ ₹98 lakh 28 ₹60,000 10% 7 years ~ ₹1.00 crore 30 {{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}} ₹1,05,000 10% 5 years ~ ₹1.02 crore

For instance, if a ₹30,000 per mon">25-year-old starts investing ₹30,000 per month in 2026 and increases the SIP by 10% every year, the monthly investment will rise to around ₹70,738 in the tenth year. Under the assumptions above, this can bring the investor close to the ₹1 crore mark by age 35.This is still significantly lower than the starting amount required for someone who begins at 30.

This is why starting early matters. A 10% annual step-up is also practical for many young professionals as their careers progress and incomes rise. Salary hikes, bonuses, and variable pay can further be used to add to investments and reach the goal faster.

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The lesson is simple. The earlier you start, the more time you give compounding to work. That means the monthly investment burden stays lower and the journey to ₹1 crore becomes achievable"> ₹1 crore becomes achievable.

How Bonds Can Support the Journey

Young investors usually have greater risk-taking ability, which means equities can remain the core of their long-term growth portfolios. But bonds and fixed-income instruments have an equally important role: they bring structure, stability, and continuity.

For emergency funds and near-term goals, investors should focus first on safety, liquidity, issuer quality, and tenure. High-quality bonds (AAA or AA-rated), government securities, debt mutual funds, fixed deposits, and other fixed-income options can be evaluated depending on the investor’s risk profile and time horizon. Instead of leaving emergency money idle in low-yield accounts, high-quality bonds may help earn around 8% annualized yields while still keeping liquidity in focus.

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This is also where access has changed meaningfully for retail investors. SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Providers such as Jiraaf have made it easier for individuals to explore listed bonds digitally, compare yields, assess credit ratings, review maturity dates, and evaluate issuers before investing. What was once largely seen as an institutional asset class is now more accessible to individual investors who want to build a diversified fixed-income portfolio.

Bonds can also support asset allocation. A simple 100-minus-age rule suggests that a 30-year-old may consider around 30% allocation to debt and 70% to growth assets. The debt portion can be built using a diversified mix of investment-grade bonds, government securities, and other fixed-income options. A well-selected debt portfolio may target annualized returns of around 12%, subject to credit quality, tenure, liquidity, and market risks.

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Beyond allocation, bonds are useful for goal-based investing. Young individuals may be saving for their first car, marriage, higher education, travel, or a future home down payment. For such near- and medium-term goals, fixed-income instruments can help match investment timelines with expected cash flows.

This allows long-term equity investments to remain untouched and continue compounding. In that sense, bonds do not just add returns. They help prevent interruptions in the wealth-building journey.

Make Step-Up Investing Work

Not everyone can start with ₹45,000 a month"> ₹45,000 a month. But that should not delay the journey for those who have the income potential but need a more practical starting point.

A step-up approach makes the target more practical. Investors can begin with what is possible today and increase the amount every year as income rises. Even a 10% annual increase in monthly investments can make a meaningful difference over time.

The most important rule is to avoid resetting spending every time income goes up. A part of every raise should be assigned to the portfolio before it disappears into lifestyle upgrades.

Final Word

Building the first ₹1 crore by 35 is achievable for high-earning young professionals who start early, save consistently, step up investments, and build a portfolio that balances growth with stability.

Equities may provide the growth engine. Bonds can provide balance, income, liquidity planning, and support for goal-based investing. Platforms such as Jiraaf are helping improve access and awareness around this asset class, enabling more investors to consider bonds as part of a structured wealth plan.

Together, equities, bonds, and disciplined investing can help young investors move toward their first major wealth milestone with greater confidence.

The journey begins with one decision: to start now and stay consistent.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.