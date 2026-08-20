You’ve got a windfall. Here’s how not to waste it

A windfall creates a different kind of financial decision than a regular income does. There is often no immediate need for the money, but also no clear plan yet for what to do with it. This can lead to it being spent impulsively or left sitting in a low-interest account by default. Here’s how bonds can serve as a responsible parking option in the interim.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}