You’ve got a windfall. Here’s how not to waste it

A windfall creates a different kind of financial decision than a regular income does. There is often no immediate need for the money, but also no clear plan yet for what to do with it. This can lead to it being spent impulsively or left sitting in a low-interest account by default. Here’s how bonds can serve as a responsible parking option in the interim.

Receiving a financial windfall presents unique challenges in managing newfound wealth. Without an immediate need or clear plan, many risk impulsive spending or stagnant savings.

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Discover how bonds can provide a secure interim solution while you strategize for better financial management.

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