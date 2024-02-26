Nithin Kamath suffers mild stroke, says ‘slightly broken’, will take up to six months for full recovery

Nithin Kamath, founder of India's biggest stockbroker Zerodha, revealed on Monday that he had suffered a “mild stroke” six weeks back. Kamath shared his pictures lying on the hospital bed and of his recovery on social media along with a lengthy post. Kamath mentioned that his father's passing away could be one of the possible reasons. He said it would take “three to six months” for full recovery. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shared pictures of himself on a hospital bed and during his recovery on social media on Monday, along with a lengthy post.(X/@Nithin0dha)

In posts on the social media platforms X and Instagram, Nithin Kamath wrote, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons. I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery. I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count.”

The pictures Nithin Kamath shared show him lying on a hospital bed and later back on his treadmill during recovery.

While Kamath has been vocal on social media about the significance of staying fit, he conceded that suffering a stroke prompted him to re-evaluate his habits and routines.

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacted to Kamath's post on the microblogging platform X, asking him to “take care.”

“Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !” Grover wrote.

How netizens reacted to Kamath's post

In response to Nithin Kamath's post on X, a user said, “My goodness, this has been a super tough time for you Nithin, take it easy and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon!”

Another user highlighted the distinction between fitness and health saying, “being fit and being healthy are not same. a person can run miles still can have heart attack!!”

“Taking utmost care here is the only way out. Saddened to hear about your father. Tough is the way forward, but that’s how it works — moving forward, Nithin. Get back strong!” wrote another user.

Expressing concern for Kamath's well-being, a user commented, “Hope you have recovered and alright now. Moderation is key. Run, Workout and Gym could turn out to be intoxicating and addictive...”

“Thank you for sharing. It is important to see what is on both sides of the hustle, and the importance of slowing down from time to time,” said another user.