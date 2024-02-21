 Nithin Kamath says Indian startups' success is because of ‘investors from…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says Indian startups' success is because of ‘investors from…’

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says Indian startups' success is because of ‘investors from…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said, “I've said this earlier: for India to grow inclusively, wealth has to be created locally.”

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said that much of the success of homegrown startups to “investors outside India” and wealth needs to be created locally for India to grow inclusively.

Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha Commodities Pvt., during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.(Bloomberg)
Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha Commodities Pvt., during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.(Bloomberg)

"I've said this earlier: for India to grow inclusively, wealth has to be created locally. Today, much of the success of homegrown startups goes to investors outside India. Staying in India and incorporating at home also saves the future hassle of paying huge taxes to flip back," Nithin Kamath wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Also, the growing local pools of capital, ever-improving regulations, and the growth of IPO markets have made India a much more attractive destination than it ever was.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Earlier, he had said that India needs to unlock its domestic capital for startups as the country must work towards reducing dependence on foreign capital so that Indians are encouraged to back startups at home.

The Zerodha boss had then said, “More Indians today than ever before are aspiring to be entrepreneurs thanks to government initiatives and messaging, the media coverage of the startup ecosystem, founder success stories, and more. The one thing we need to work on as a nation is to unlock domestic capital for startups/MSMEs. Reduce the dependence on foreign capital and get Indians to back Indian startups.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On