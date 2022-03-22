Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato boss says 10-minute service 'safe for delivery partners' amid 'outrage'

The restaurant aggregator is aiming to break new grounds with the 10-minute delivery service , christened as 'Zomato Instant'
FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, rides her bicycle along a road in Kolkata, India, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri/File Photo(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 12:53 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the new 10-minute service will be "safe for delivery partners" amid what he signalled as "outrage" on LinkedIn, the popular career networking website. The restaurant aggregator is aiming to break new grounds with the 10-minute delivery service , christened as 'Zomato Instant'. In his latest note on Twitter, the 38-year-old CEO wrote: "I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery."

The instant service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items only" and there will be "no penalties for late deliveries and no-incentives for on-time deliveries." "We are building new food stations to enable the 10 minute service for specific customer locations only," the CEO on Tuesday wrote in his elaborate note.

The food delivery giant on Monday revealed what gave birth to the idea for cutting on the delivery time from 30 to 10 minutes. "Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait. In fact, sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app," a blog post read.

There were mixed reactions, however, on social media, specially LinkedIn. "Zomato Instant is an unnecessary addition and can result in a risk to the delivery partner and the food quality. Eventually, they would put incentives for delivery partners who would be under tremendous pressure to deliver the order on time," read a post.

Another user wrote: "Some common questions and remarks that floated around the internet last night: How can Zomato do this? Even Maggi takes more than 10 minutes. What about the safety of delivery partners? Lol, they can't deliver in 10 minutes in Bangalore. (sic)"

On Tuesday, Deepinder Goyal took note of several concerns in his note and tweeted with a smiley, "God, I Love LinkedIn. "

What will be on offer on Zomato Instant Service? "(Almost) as affordable as home-cooked food, highest quality of fresh food, world class hygiene practices, minimal use of plastic packaging, convenient packaging for quick/easy consumption, traceable supply chain delivery partner safety and deep collaboration with restaurant partners," says the food delivery giant.

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

