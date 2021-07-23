Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Zomato founder now among ultrarich startup entrepreneurs after stellar IPO debut. Check his net worth
business

Zomato founder now among ultrarich startup entrepreneurs after stellar IPO debut. Check his net worth

Deepinder Goyal is now among the small group of ultrarich startup entrepreneurs like Byju Raveendran of ed-tech company Byju’s and Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Zomato co-founder & CEO Deepinder Goyal.(MINT_PRINT)

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato’s stellar debut at the stock market with a 66% jump in the share price pushed the fortune of company’s founder Deepinder Goyal close to the $1 billion mark. According to a Bloomberg report, Goyal is worth $650 million based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato which would double if he chooses to exercise his 368 million options vested over the next six years.

While Goyal’s net worth still remains far behind India’s top industrial tycoons, he is now among the small group of ultrarich startup entrepreneurs like Byju Raveendran of ed-tech company Byju’s, Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Verma.

“We are going to relentlessly focus on 10 years out and beyond, and are not going to alter our course for short term profits at the cost of long term success of the company,” Goyal said in a letter to stakeholders.

“The tremendous response to our IPO gives us the confidence that the world is full of investors who appreciate the magnitude of investments we are making, and take a long term view of our business,” he added.

During his time at Bain & Co, Deepinder Goyal, an IIT graduate, turned a weekend venture named foodiebay.com into a full-fledged startup and bagged $1 million in early funding from internet pioneer Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge India Ltd. The name was changed to Zomato as the startup attracted several global investors including Sequoia Capital and Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.

The Gurgaon-based company expanded in 100 cities across 19 countries but the loss-making venture forced Goyal to cut jobs and geographies. An impressive debut at the stock market has given hopes to other food startups and also presented an opportunity for retail investors.

“I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best. But I hope that the fact that we are here, inspires millions of Indians to dream bigger than we ever have, and build something way more incredible than what we can dream of,” wrote Goyal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato deepinder goyal
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP