Zomato share price falls over 10% after Blinkit investment strains profit margin

Zomato share price: Zomato Ltd shares plummeted on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 after the company posted weak results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021(Florence Lo/Reuters)

At 11:30am, the company's shares fell 10.44% or by ₹25.15, trading at ₹215.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The intraday low till that point was ₹210.15.

Also Read: Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures eyes ₹6,500 crore IPO this year: Report

Why did Zomato shares fall?

Zomato, which only recently got included among the 29 other BSE Sensex stocks, fell after it announced its third quarter financial results for 2024-25 on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The company's net profit fell to ₹59 crore, which is down drastically by 57.24% compared to ₹79 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

This is despite its consolidated revenue from operations rising 64.38% or by ₹2,117 crore to ₹5,405 crore, compared to ₹3,288 crore previously.

Also Read: X and Bluesky launch new video feeds amid TikTok's uncertain future

Its total expenses also increased by 63.55% or by ₹2,150 crore to ₹5,533 crore from ₹3,383 crore earlier.

This is because Zomato had invested heavily into its quick commerce arm Blinkit for expansion purposes as competitors like Zepto, Swiggy's Instamart, Tata's BigBasket, and Flipkart's Minutes pose serious competition and challenge Blinkit's status as the current quick commerce market leader.

Meanwhile, Blinkit's revenues expanded significantly by 117.23% or by ₹755 crore, reaching ₹1,399 crore from ₹644 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

How did the stock market perform?

This also comes at the same time that the Indian stock market in general experienced a crash as Donald Trump took office as the 47th President of the US.

Also Read: Donald Trump's meme coin soars on his first day in office, lifts up other cryptocurrencies

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 778.51 points or by 1.01%, reaching 76,294.93.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty fell by 189.10 points or by 0.81%, reaching 23,155.65.