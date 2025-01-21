X and Bluesky launch new video feeds amid TikTok's uncertain future

Social media platforms X (Formerly Twitter) as well as Bluesky have now introduced new dedicated tabs and feeds for vertical video content at a time of TikTok's uncertain future the US. Bluesky and X app logos are seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2024.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

This comes when Instagram launched a video editing rival to CapCut, a video editor owned by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, right after TikTok went offline in the US, according to a report by The Verge.

“We had to get in on the video action too,” Bluesky wrote in a post on the platform. “Like any other feed, you can choose to pin these or not. Bluesky is yours to customize.”

Users can swipe up or down on the feeds to go through videos and also create targeted feeds which only take video content from specific hashtags. An example would be the #BookSky feed similar to TikTok’s “BookTok” reading community.

Bluesky however says that the ability to swipe through a video-only timeline is specific to custom feeds.

Apart from all this, Bluesky also gave a shout-out to AT Protocol developers, the decentralized protocol that Bluesky uses. Currently, it is also being used to build video-only TikTok alternatives like Tik.Blue, Skylight.Social, and Bluescreen.Blue, all in the early development stage at the moment.

Similar to Bluesky, X has also started rolling out a new “Video Tab” to US users on Sunday, appearing as a circular play button in the app’s bottom navigation bar.

“From there, you can explore a personalized feed of recommended videos reflecting the real-time nature of X across sports, entertainment, news and more,” X announced.