Zomato shares unexpectedly in the red after Sensex entry

Zomato Ltd shares saw an unexpected drop after the food delivery giant got included in the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) Sensex index comprising of the top 30 stocks in the country.

At 9:45 am IST, Zomato shares dropped by 2.09% or by ₹5.90, trading at ₹275.95 on the BSE.

This comes after brokerages had expected the company to receive huge inflows worth $513 million or ₹4,362.35 crore because of the Sensex inclusion.

Zomato got included on the Sensex on Monday, December 23, 2024, replacing JSW Steel Ltd.

Brokerage firm Nuvama had expected JSW Steel to lose an estimated $252 million ( ₹2,142.91 crore) in market capitalisation as a result.

How did JSW Steel shares perform?

However, JSW Steel shares saw a 1.58% or ₹14.55 uptick at the same time, trading at ₹933 on the BSE.

Zomato's inclusion comes at a time when the food delivery giant's shares rallied nearly 43% over the last six months and about 126% over the last year.

It also reported a 69% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹4,799 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, with its net profit rising five times to ₹176 crore.

Zomato's market cap of ₹2.72 lakh crore also surpassed JSW Steel's ₹2.24 lakh crore.