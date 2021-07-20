Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Zomato to raise $1.26 billion with 76 per share in IPO: Report
business

Zomato to raise $1.26 billion with 76 per share in IPO: Report

Zomato's IPO was strongly backed by investors attracting bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed.
Reuters | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Zomato Ltd became India’s first unicorn to make its stock-market debut, raising $1.3 billion.(MINT_PRINT)

Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 rupees each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

Zomato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which is backed by Ant Group, will be valued at up to $8 billion following the IPO which is the first for a food delivery group in India.

The pricing is set at the top of the flagged range of 72 rupees ($0.9649) to 76 rupees each at the start of the booking building process.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to the Swiggy and Amazon.com's food delivery service.

Swiggy was reported had raised $1.25 billion in a private funding round from the likes of SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Prosus.

Zomato's IPO was strongly backed by investors attracting bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed when the books closed on Friday, signalling confidence about the fast-growing sector. ($1 = 74.6210 Indian rupees)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP