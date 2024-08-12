Zomato's 4 delivery partners promoted to product managers: ‘Cheers to diversity'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal promoted four of its delivery partners to product managers. Sharing the update, the Zomato boss said that these promotions were part of the "Zomato Copilot" initiative. He wrote, “Meet our Copilots - Atul, Abhijith, Raja and Harshit! As part of this program, four delivery partners are now working with us as product managers in our Gurugram HQ. Zomato Copilot, was launched last month so that our delivery partners could play an even more vital role within our ecosystem and help us improve our systems. Learning so much from their feedback, suggestions and inputs and we cannot wait to implement them.” Deepinder Goyal shared two pictures- in the first image the employees are seen wearing red Zomato T-shirts and in the second they are sitting around a table engaging in a conversation.

He added, “Diversity in every form - if given a seat at the table - can truly breed innovation and generate ideas that have the power to shape our business. We look forward to continue serving you (better). And we're always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride.”

Several social media users responded to the post with one commenting, “It’s inspiring to see delivery partners like Atul, Abhijith, Raja, and Harshit transition into product management roles. Their insights will surely drive innovation. Well done, Zomato!”

Another reflected, “Diversity is key to innovation. It's the amalgamation of different ideas coming in together to solve problems.”

A third said, “Absolutely love this initiative, Zomato! This is how real growth and improvement happen. Cheers to diversity and inclusivity!”