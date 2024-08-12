 Positron Energy IPO opens: Check price band, lot size, GMP and more details - Hindustan Times
Positron Energy IPO opens: Check price band, lot size, GMP and more details

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2024 11:07 AM IST

Positron Energy IPO will close on August 14 and the price band is set at ₹238-250 per share with a lot size of 600 equity shares.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Positron Energy opened for subscription today (August 12). The issue will close on August 14 and the price band is set at 238-250 per share with a lot size of 600 equity shares. The company provides management and technical advisory for the oil and gas industry and offers end-to-end gas distribution solutions, including management consultancy, project management and operation and management services.

Positron Energy IPO: The issue includes entirely a fresh share sale of 20,48,400 shares after the company raised a total of 14.58 crore from 10 anchor investors.

Positron Energy IPO details

Through the IPO, Positron Energy is aiming to raise a total of 51.21 crore. The issue includes entirely a fresh share sale of 20,48,400 shares after the company raised a total of 14.58 crore from 10 anchor investors which included like BofA Securities Europe SA, NAV Capital VCC, Minerva Ventures, Shine Star Build Cap, Matterhorn India, Craft Emerging Market Fund and more.

Investors can apply for a single lot only or 600 equity shares, amounting to 1,50,000 at the upper end of the price band. In the issue, non-retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots or at least 1,200 equity shares amounting to 3,00,000 and the company has reserved 1,02,600 shares as the market maker portion.

The IPO reserves 50% for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and remaining 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs. The book running lead manager of the Positron Energy IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Positron Energy IPO is Spread X Securities.

Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on August 20.

Positron Energy GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO is 150 per share, suggesting a listing of 60 per cent.

