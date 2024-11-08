2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test results are out. Global NCAP has this to say...

Ahead of its debut on November 11, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reached a significant achievement by obtaining a five-star rating from the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) for crash tests. The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now distinguished as the first and only vehicle from the manufacturer to attain the highest scores in the Global NCAP evaluations. An array of safety features that Maruti has incorporated into the model has enabled the sedan to secure a 5-star rating for adult occupants and a 4-star rating for child occupants. Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily submitted its fourth-generation Dzire for the crash tests which assess vehicles on the basis of frontal and side impact protection, ESC as well as pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test results

Based on the information provided by Global NCAP regarding the crash tests of the Dzire, it was determined that the vehicle's structure and footwell region received a stable rating, indicating the capacity to endure additional loads. Furthermore, it is noted that three-point seat belts are available in all seating positions, along with i-Size anchorages, which are included as standard features.

The crash tests found that the ‘adult’ dummy used during the process had full protection while the ‘child’ dummy had good protection to the head and chest. In the side-impact test, protection for the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good. In the side-pole impact test, the protection for the head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for the chest here was marginal.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire launch date

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Dzire in India on November 11.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire expected pricing

The outgoing Dzire is priced between ₹6.57 lakh and ₹9.34 lakh. So, it can be expected that the new generation will start at just under ₹7 lakh while the top-end variant could cost under ₹10 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire specs

The new-gen Dzire uses the same engine as the Swift. So, it is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that is tuned for 80 bhp and 111 Nm. There would also be a CNG powertrain on offer right from the launch. While running on CNG, the power and torque output will fall to 69 bhp and 101 Nm.