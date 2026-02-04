Looking for dual-channel ABS? Top 5 budget motorcycles to offer the feature

Safety systems are among the top priorities for motorcycle buyers, and one important feature that can never be taken for granted is the anti-lock braking system. While it originated in premium bikes, it is well on its way to becoming a standard feature in the mass market. ABS prevents wheels from locking up under braking by rapidly modulating brake pressure, either at the front wheel or at both ends. The latter is known as dual-channel ABS and offers a higher level of safety. From sporty commuters to entry-level roadsters, several motorcycles now offer dual-channel ABS at relatively attainable price points. Here’s a detailed look at five of the most affordable bikes in India that come equipped with dual-channel ABS: Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTR 160 Check Offers Check Offers Dual-channel ABS is now available on some of the most affordable motorcycles in India, spanning commuter, street and roadster segments

Hero Xtreme 125R - ₹ 1,04,500

The Hero Xtreme 125R currently stands as the most affordable bike in India to offer dual-channel ABS on its top variant

The Hero Xtreme 125R gets dual-channel ABS on its top variant, priced at ₹1,04,500 (ex-showroom). This currently positions it as the most affordable motorcycle with the feature. Launched alongside updated graphics to renew competition in the sports commuter segment, the latest variant retains the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Hardware includes telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, alongside 17-inch alloys fitted with discs on both ends.

TVS Apache RTR 160 - ₹ 1,23,990

The all-new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 gets dual-channel ABS for the first time.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 was updated in 2025 with a new top variant that adds dual-channel ABS to the package, priced at ₹1,23,990 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle derives its power from a 159.7 cc single-cylinder unit that makes 15.82 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It is underpinned by telescopic front forks and gas-charged dual shock absorbers at the rear, while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with disc brakes.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 - ₹ 1,16,773 | ₹ 1,26,290 (USD)

Bajaj Pulsar N160 brings dual-channel ABS alongside USD front forks on its top variant

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 offers dual-channel ABS on its top two variants, starting from ₹1,16,773 and going up to ₹1,26,290 (both ex-showroom) for the model with the upside-down front forks. Its 164.8 cc single-cylinder puts out 16 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The Pulsar N160 can be had with either telescopic or USD front forks, while a monoshock takes up the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys with disc brakes on both ends.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - ₹ 1,37,640

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 arrives with new colours, more features, and a much-needed updated rear suspension

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable 350 cc motorcycle to feature dual-channel ABS, priced from ₹1,37,640 (ex-showroom). It is also the most accessible motorcycle from the company’s J-series platform, built to offer a lighter, roadster experience than the Classic 350. Power comes from a 349 cc single-cylinder that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks with preload adjustment. Braking setup includes both single-disc and twin-disc models.

Yamaha XSR 155 - ₹ 1,49,990

Yamaha’s XSR 155 combines a premium chassis setup with dual-channel ABS at an introductory price point

Rounding off the list is Yamaha’s latest offering on its tried and tested 155 cc liquid-cooled platform. The XSR 155 is currently listed at an introductory price tag of ₹ 1,49,990 (ex-showroom), which will last till the end of February 2026. The motorcycle makes 18 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, with the single-cylinder engine housed within the deltabox frame carried over from the R15 sports bike. This is held up by USD front forks and a rear monoshock, with disc brakes taking up either end.