Ahead of festive season, Honda launches Shine Celebration Edition: 5 key features of the bike

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a special ‘Celebration’ edition of its top-selling 125cc bike Shine. Speaking about the new Honda Shine Celebration Edition, Atsushi Ogata, the company's MD, President and CEO, said, "As the country gets ready for the festive season, we at HMSI want to further add to this excitement of our customers across all segments. As one of the most attractive executive bikes, the well-known brand Shine is highly appreciated by the customers. The new edition will bring more happiness to them in the festive season."

Here are some key features of the Shine Celebration Edition:

(1.) The motorcycle has a ‘Celebration Edition’ logo on its fuel tank, and also features fresh stripes, a golden wing mark, as well as a new brown-coloured seat. However, no changes have been made to its mechanical parts.

(2.) It is fitted with a 123.94cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, and fuel-injected engine. At 7,500 revolutions per minute (RPM), the engine's motor generates 10.5bhp power, while at 6,500 RPM, it produces 11Nm torque.

(3.) Additionally, the engine comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets drum brake at the rear and drum/disc option at the front along with CBS (combined braking system).

(4.) Honda Shine Celebration Edition has a cosmetic update, as well as new colour schemes. The colour schemes are matte steel black metallic and matte sangria red metallic.

(5.) HMSI has launched the motorcycle at a starting price of ₹78,878 (ex-showroom).

