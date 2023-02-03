All you need to know about Xoom, Hero's first scooter of the year

On January 30, Hero launched Xoom, its first scooter of the year. The vehicle is available in three variants – LX, VX and ZX. These are priced at ₹68,599, ₹71,799 and ₹76,699, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Also, the manufacturer has opened bookings for Xoom. Here's all you need to know about this new offering from Honda:

(1.) A 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine powers this scooter. The motor generates 8.04 bhp of maximum power and 8.7 Nm peak torque.

(2.) The vehicle gets features such as a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels etc. With Bluetooth, users can connect the scooter with their smartphone.

(3.) Xoom, which has a sharp and sculpted design, also comes with an all-LED headlamp, as well as an X-shaped LED daylight running time.

(4.) ZX, the top-end variant, has been given bending lights. This ensures the lights are activated automatically when a rider leans to turn, in a bid to get greater illumination in the direction of the turn.

(5.) Honda will position Xoom in a highly-competitive segment in the two-wheeler market, against established performers such as TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart.

HT News Desk