All you need to know about Xoom, Hero's first scooter of the year

Published on Feb 03, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Bookings have opened for the vehicle, which was launched on January 30.

The Hero Xoom 110 offers a sporty vibe and bucket-load of features at competitive prices.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On January 30, Hero launched Xoom, its first scooter of the year. The vehicle is available in three variants – LX, VX and ZX. These are priced at 68,599, 71,799 and 76,699, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Also, the manufacturer has opened bookings for Xoom. Here's all you need to know about this new offering from Honda:

(1.) A 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine powers this scooter. The motor generates 8.04 bhp of maximum power and 8.7 Nm peak torque.

(2.) The vehicle gets features such as a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels etc. With Bluetooth, users can connect the scooter with their smartphone.

(3.) Xoom, which has a sharp and sculpted design, also comes with an all-LED headlamp, as well as an X-shaped LED daylight running time.

(4.) ZX, the top-end variant, has been given bending lights. This ensures the lights are activated automatically when a rider leans to turn, in a bid to get greater illumination in the direction of the turn.

(5.) Honda will position Xoom in a highly-competitive segment in the two-wheeler market, against established performers such as TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa Smart.

