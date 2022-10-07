Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Anand Mahindra receives his Scorpio-N, tells Twitteratis to do this

Anand Mahindra receives his Scorpio-N, tells Twitteratis to do this

car bike
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 06:52 PM IST

“Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Anand Mahindra (right) receives his Scorpio-N. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra received his Scorpio-N and told Twitteratis to recommend a good name for the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman received mixed reviews on his tweet. A user appreciated that Anand Mahindra, who could have taken the first delivery of the Scorpio-N, waited like other customers to receive the SUV.

Another user on Twitter questioned whether Mahindra received the car or was giving it to someone. To this, the Mahindra chairman replied, “Not today. Today I was being selfish…Can’t wait to get behind the wheel..”

However, a few Twitteratis also raised grievances to the Mahindra Group chairman over the delay in deliveries of the Scorpio-N.

The deliveries of the SUV started on September 26 and an official statement said that Mahindra planned to deliver over 7,000 units within the first 10 days of delivery commencement.

The Scorpio-N is available in both petrol and diesel. It starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

A few key highlights of the SUV include rear AC, Rich Coffee Black Leatherette interiors, rear camera and LED projector fog lamps.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in seven colours- Grand Canyon, Royal Gold, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Napoli Black, Everest White and Deep Forest.

When it comes to safety, Mahindra has put six airbags, a driver drowsiness detection system and a collapsible steering column among other such features.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Topics
anand mahindra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP