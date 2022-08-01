Apollo Tyres introduces 2 tyre brands for Electric Vehicles in India. Details here

Apollo Tyres on Monday introduced two tyre brands for electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, as India's multinational tyre manufacturing company is bullish on opportunities across domestic and international markets.

A report by news agency PTI said that Apollo Tyres' Amperion will cater to electric vehicles in hatchback, compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) and sedan segments in the country like Tata Nexon, MG ZSE, Hyundai Kona among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, WAV has been introduced for a majority of high-powered electric scooters including TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.

Apollo Tyres is also planning to develop EV tyres for motorcycles in the next phase, PTI further reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our teams have invested years of research to understand the changing dynamics and requirements of vehicles in EV space to perfect the product that we are launching today," Apollo Tyres President (Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma, told the news agency on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma added the company is already in talks with multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India to supply the above tyres for electric vehicles and will be targeting a lion’s share in the EV space in India.

"There is every reason to believe that there will be rapid expansion of electric vehicles and therefore tyres for such models," Sharma also said.

He also pointed out that Apollo Tyres is looking to cater to electric models in the European market through its Vredestein brand.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON