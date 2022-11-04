Are you Ola Electric customer? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has this message for you

On the occasion of Ola Electric completing a major landmark – production of more than 1,00,000 electric vehicles (EVs) – CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday had a special message for the company's customers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We made this T-shirt to thank all our customers! You are the revolution and together we're going to #EndICEAge,” tweeted Aggarwal. To order their T-shirts for free, customers ahould post a photo in the comments section with their electric scooter and write why they're ‘Lakhon me ek,' he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those interested can book their T-shirts here.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal's announcement came a day after he revealed that on , Ola Electric reached the achievement of producing over 1,00,000 EVs.

He also projected production of 10,00,000 units by this time next year, and 1,00,00,000 units by November 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Ola Electric began production only in December last year. Manufacturing takes place at its FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. At present, it sells S1 and S1 Pro scooters, and launched S1 Air Electric scooter during Diwali. Also, it is the largest electric 2-wheeler manufacturing company in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON