Home / Car Bike / Bajaj Auto May sales up 29% at 3,55,148 units

Bajaj Auto May sales up 29% at 3,55,148 units

PTI |
Jun 01, 2023 12:37 PM IST

The company had sold a total of 2,75,868 units in May 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 29 per cent rise in total sales at 3,55,148 units in May compared to the same month last year.

Representative image. (HT Photo)
Representative image. (HT Photo)

The company had sold a total of 2,75,868 units in May 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 3,07,696 units last month as against 2,49,499 units in the year-ago period, up 23 per cent.

Also read | SUV demand drives record passenger vehicle sales in FY23

Domestic two-wheeler sales were higher at 1,94,811 units as compared to  96,102 units in May 2022, the company said. However, exports were down at 1,12,885 units last month from 1,53,397 units in May 2022, it added.

Total commercial vehicle sales rose 80 per cent to 47,452 units last month as compared with 26,369 units in the same period a year ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bajaj auto
bajaj auto
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out