BGauss launches BG D15 electric scooter. Check features and price

BGauss, a domestic electric 2-wheeler manufacturer, has launched its BG D15 electric scooter. Placed by BGauss as a ‘premium’ product, BG D15, according to the company, is equipped with as many as twenty safety features.

The EV is available in two variants, BG D15i and BG D15 Pro; bookings for both are open on bgauss.com, and can be made at a token amount of ₹499 for each. While D15i is priced at ₹99,999, D15 Pro comes for ₹1,14,999 (both ex-showroom).

BGauss BG D15: Features

As per BGauss, owners can stay connected to their electric scooter thanks to its latest connectivity features, which also make BG D15 the first such vehicle in its segment. Removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, alerts for calls and notifications are some of its features.

BG D15: Battery

The EV comes with a 3.2 kW Lithium ion battery pack, which, says the manufacturer, takes up to 5 hours 30 minutes to get fully charged. Also, there are two riding modes in the model, Eco and Sport.

The vehicle goes from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds.

Other benefits

BGauss is offering a lifetime support to customers. Further, buyers also get to avail benefits such as special annual maintenance support, mobile app support, roadside assistance, and pick and drop option.

