BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features

Summary The F 450 GS is positioned as BMW Motorrad’s new accessible adventure bike, replacing the outgoing G 310 GS in India. It brings a 420 cc parallel-twin motor, 48 hp, 43 Nm, a claimed road-ready weight of 178 kg and a long list of riding tech. It is locally manufactured through the BMW-TVS partnership, bookings are open, and pricing is expected to sit above mass-market rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure.

BMW F 450 GS arrives in India as the brand’s most approachable new adventure motorcycle, with bookings already underway.

BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: BMW Motorrad is set to announce the pricing of the F 450 GS today, bringing its newest entry-level adventure motorcycle to India. Positioned as a more premium alternative in the segment, this twin-cylinder GS is expected to combine everyday usability with genuine off-road capability, while introducing a more refined and feature-rich package than its predecessor. ...Read More