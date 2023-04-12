BMW unveils XM Label Red SUV: All you need to know

BMW on Wednesday unveiled its XM Label Red SUV, ahead of the car's scheduled public debut at next week's Shanghai Auto Show. Described as the ‘most powerful’ road-going car the German auto giant has ever produced, XM Label Red, said BMW, is ‘designed to turn heads.’

BMW XM Label Red (twitter.com/BMW)

BMW XM Label Red: Powertrain

A newly-developed 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine powers this model, producing a colossal 738 hp of maximum power and a mammoth 1,000 Nm of peak torque in the process. The standard BMW XM alone generates 644 hp of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque.

There is, meanwhile, an electric motor that works along with the turbo engine, and is built into the 8-speed automatic gearbox. An internal combustion engine – an upgraded version of the S68 power mill – is also there. These produce maximum power and peak torque of 577 hp and 750 Nm, and 194 hp and 279 Nm, respectively.

BMW XM Label Red: Top speed

The SUV can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph (282 kmph with the optional M Driver's Package), according to BMW, which also claims that the car can go from 0 to 96 kmph in just 37 seconds.

BMW XM Label Red: Features

Not much is known about its features. The model will, however, come with a ‘Sand mode' to tackle challenging dunes. It will also be equipped with the automaker's popular all-wheel drive system.

