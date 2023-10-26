BMW X4 model back in India with X4 M40i, launched at 96.20 lakh

BMW X4 M40i, the first M40i variant of the X4 SUV, is now available in India, marking the return of the X4 brand to the country after the SUV's facelift iteration, launched here in March 2022, was discontinued earlier this year.

BMW X4 M40i (Image courtesy: BMW)

The X4 M40i is already available globally.

Price

BMW has priced the brand-new model at ₹96.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and also opened the bookings, which can be made on the company's official website or at its nearest dealerships. Only a limited number of the car's units will be sold in India.

Additionally, X4 M40i will be brought to the country as a completely built unit (CBU); this means that all its parts will be assembled to build the car in the auto giant's home nation itself, in this case, Germany, and these will not be assembled in the destination market, i.e. India.

Features

To differentiate the SUV from its regular version, BMW has given it an ‘M Sport’ badging all around. Inside the cabin, meanwhile, there are features such as a central digital display (with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard), an upholstery updated with new sports seats, a three-zone automatic climate control, 20-inch M light alloy wheels, etc.

Powertrain

The model is powered by a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder petrol engine that can churn out 355 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm peak torque. The engine, which is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, is offered with mild-hybrid technology that draws power from a 48 W lithium-ion battery.

It accelrates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

