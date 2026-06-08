...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Booked a TVS iQube? Key genuine accessories you can buy

TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 02:05 pm IST
By Mainak Das
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

TVS iQube
₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹ 86,999 - 89,999
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450X
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

The TVS iQube is one of India's most popular family-oriented electric scooters. The TVS iQube features a practical and conventional design that prioritises rider comfort and upright sitting posture. It comes promising reliable everyday performance. Unlike many other electric scooters in the market that are positioned in the same price segment and come equipped with a wide range of features that are not required at all, the TVS iQube is a no-nonsense electric scooter.

Personalised Offers on
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Check Offers
TVS iQube is one of the bestselling electric scooters in India thanks to its no-nonsense practicality.

While the TVS iQube comes with a design that is more conventional, in line with other petrol models, TVS Motor Company offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can give the iQube a distinct look and enhance its functionality.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2T

₹ 89,999

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Okaya EV Faast F2B

₹ 89,999

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Okaya EV Motofaast

₹ 1.39 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

If you have booked the TVS iQube or already own one, and are planning to buy accessories for it, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can purchase.

TVS iQube: Key genuine accessories to buy

TVS iQube: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoryPrice
Front registration plate case 88
Rear registration plate case 103
Bracket license plate kit 41
Pillion holder 159
Handgrip cover 163
Side stand kit 193
Prop stand 210
Guard kit 2,165 - 2,415
3-pin adapter 1,310
Centre stand kit 919
Mirror set 745 - 857
Scooter cover 559 - 639
Seat cover 480 - 538
Floor mat 532
Helmet lock 261 - 296

TVS offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the iQube electric scooter. These accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website or offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the scooter, while others are meant to enhance the protection level of the scooter. There are some accessories that are designed to enhance the rider's convenience.

 
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / Booked a TVS iQube? Key genuine accessories you can buy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.