Buy these Maruti Suzuki cars at discount of up to 59,000. Details here

Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The automobile giant has announced offers on its Celerio, Swift, WagonR, and Alto K10 models.

Maruti Suzuki (Representative Image/PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This festive season, you can bring home a Maruti Suzuki car at up to 59,000 off on the market cost. As per a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the company has announced offers on its Celerio, Swift, WagonR, and Alto K10 models.

Celerio: You can save up to 59,000 of which there's a cash discount of 40,000, exchange bonus of 15,000, and 4,000 in corporate discount. According to HT Auto, the model's starting price is 5.15 lakh going up to 6.94 lakh.

Swift: This supermini is available at up to 50,000 off. This includes 30,000 cash discount, 15,000 exchange bonus, and 5,000 in corporate discount. At present, this hatchback has a market price of 5.84 lakh to 8.68 lakh.

WagonR: It has a price range of 4.93 lakh to 6.47 lakh. However, under the offer, you can buy it at up to 40,000 cheaper. This includes 20,000 in cash discount, 15,000 as exchange bonus, and 5,000 as corporate discount.

Alto K10: This recently-launched car carries a discount of up to 39,000 of which cash discount is 20,000, exchange bonus is 15,000, and 4,000 is corporate discount. In market, its cost is between 3.99 lakh- 5.83 lakh.

HT News Desk

