Buying Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition? Here is the complete list of accessories with prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is the latest version of the futuristic electric SUV, launched at a price ranging between ₹19.45 lakh and ₹26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in a wide range of variants, with the top-end trim being the Launch Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. It is capable of running up to 683 km on a single charge.
The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with a distinct design that grabs attention at the very first glance. However, the homegrown auto giant offers a wide range of accessories, which can be purchased straight from the automaker. These genuine accessories offered by Mahindra can give the electric SUV a more distinct appearance.
If you are buying the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories offered by the automaker.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and prices
|Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and price
|Accessories
|Price
|Wheel arch applique set
|₹1,399
|ORVM applique set
|₹1,249
|Rear bumper applique set
|₹1,099
|Front bumper upper applique
|₹2,699
|Rain visor with chrome insert
|₹2,500
|Mud flap kit
|₹1,299
|3D boot mat
|₹2,499
|SS scuff protector
|₹2,000
|SS tailgate scuff protector
|₹1,950
|Illuminated scuff protector
|₹4,999
|Body cover - Barcode
|₹2,520
|3D mat set
|₹4,210
|Designer mat set
|₹3,600
|Premium 7D mat set
|₹6,700
|Sporty pedal cover
|₹700
|Rear spoiler
|₹4,400
|Rear spoiler L/R
|₹1,070
|Front trunk liner
|₹1,229
|Luggage net
|₹1,204
|Anti-skid rubberised tray kit
|₹840
|Console cup holder
|₹1,144
|Dash cam MMI
|₹24,192
Mahindra offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, as well as add more practicality inside the cabin. Some of the accessories are meant to add more safety and protection to the SUV. These genuine kits come priced between ₹700 and ₹24,192.
These genuine Mahindra accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's official dedicated website. On the other hand, these accessories can be purchased offline from Mahindra dealerships as well.{{/usCountry}}
These genuine Mahindra accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's official dedicated website. On the other hand, these accessories can be purchased offline from Mahindra dealerships as well.{{/usCountry}}