Buying Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition? Here is the complete list of accessories with prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is the latest version of the futuristic electric SUV, launched at a price ranging between ₹19.45 lakh and ₹26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in a wide range of variants, with the top-end trim being the Launch Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. It is capable of running up to 683 km on a single charge.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

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The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with a distinct design that grabs attention at the very first glance. However, the homegrown auto giant offers a wide range of accessories, which can be purchased straight from the automaker. These genuine accessories offered by Mahindra can give the electric SUV a more distinct appearance.

If you are buying the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories offered by the automaker.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and price Accessories Price Wheel arch applique set ₹ 1,399 ORVM applique set ₹ 1,249 Rear bumper applique set ₹ 1,099 Front bumper upper applique ₹ 2,699 Rain visor with chrome insert ₹ 2,500 Mud flap kit ₹ 1,299 3D boot mat ₹ 2,499 SS scuff protector ₹ 2,000 SS tailgate scuff protector ₹ 1,950 Illuminated scuff protector ₹ 4,999 Body cover - Barcode ₹ 2,520 3D mat set ₹ 4,210 Designer mat set ₹ 3,600 Premium 7D mat set ₹ 6,700 Sporty pedal cover ₹ 700 Rear spoiler ₹ 4,400 Rear spoiler L/R ₹ 1,070 Front trunk liner ₹ 1,229 Luggage net ₹ 1,204 Anti-skid rubberised tray kit ₹ 840 Console cup holder ₹ 1,144 Dash cam MMI ₹ 24,192 View All

Mahindra offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, as well as add more practicality inside the cabin. Some of the accessories are meant to add more safety and protection to the SUV. These genuine kits come priced between ₹700 and ₹24,192.

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{{^usCountry}} These genuine Mahindra accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's official dedicated website. On the other hand, these accessories can be purchased offline from Mahindra dealerships as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These genuine Mahindra accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's official dedicated website. On the other hand, these accessories can be purchased offline from Mahindra dealerships as well. {{/usCountry}}

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