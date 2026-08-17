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Buying Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition? Here is the complete list of accessories with prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 11:08:07 IST
By Mainak Das
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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is the latest version of the futuristic electric SUV, launched at a price ranging between 19.45 lakh and 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in a wide range of variants, with the top-end trim being the Launch Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. It is capable of running up to 683 km on a single charge.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with a distinct design that grabs attention at the very first glance. However, the homegrown auto giant offers a wide range of accessories, which can be purchased straight from the automaker. These genuine accessories offered by Mahindra can give the electric SUV a more distinct appearance.

If you are buying the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories offered by the automaker.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and price
AccessoriesPrice
Wheel arch applique set 1,399
ORVM applique set 1,249
Rear bumper applique set 1,099
Front bumper upper applique 2,699
Rain visor with chrome insert 2,500
Mud flap kit 1,299
3D boot mat 2,499
SS scuff protector 2,000
SS tailgate scuff protector 1,950
Illuminated scuff protector 4,999
Body cover - Barcode 2,520
3D mat set 4,210
Designer mat set 3,600
Premium 7D mat set 6,700
Sporty pedal cover 700
Rear spoiler 4,400
Rear spoiler L/R 1,070
Front trunk liner 1,229
Luggage net 1,204
Anti-skid rubberised tray kit 840
Console cup holder 1,144
Dash cam MMI 24,192
View All

Mahindra offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, as well as add more practicality inside the cabin. Some of the accessories are meant to add more safety and protection to the SUV. These genuine kits come priced between 700 and 24,192.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
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