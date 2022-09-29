Centre says minimum 6 airbags in cars mandatory from next year

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that it has been decided to implement a proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passengers cars (M1) category with effect from October next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The M1 category refers to vehicles used for the carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat, according to Parivahan website.

The Union government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in passengers vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1 this year.

Also Read| Centre issues draft rules for mandatory rear seat belt alarms: Report

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023,” Gadkari tweeted on Thursday.

In a subsequent tweet, he said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The above move comes as the debate over road safety in India reignited with the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in a road accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4.

A few weeks back, Nitin Gadkari had said that the Union government was working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 14, the Union road transport and highways minister urged automobile manufacturers in India to adopt global safety norms for cars in the country, adding that cooperation from the automobile industry was needed in reducing accidents.

"Majority of automobile manufacturers in India are exporting cars with 6 airbags. But in India, because of the economic model and cost, they are hesitating," Gadkari said during an annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Stressing the need reduce the need of the hour to reduce road accidents, Gadkari highlighted that every year, around five lakh road accidents killed 1.5 lakh people and injured more than three lakh in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.