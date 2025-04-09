Citroen C3, Basalt and Aircross to get Dark Edition treatment on April 10. What to expect

Citroen C3, Basalt and Aircross models are all set to receive the Dark Edition treatment when the special edition iterations of all three cars will be launched on April 10. The French auto giant has already teased the C3 Dark Edition, Basalt Dark Edition and Aircross Dark Edition models on its social media channel, giving us a preview of what the upcoming special edition cars would look like. Citroen will join the bandwagon of carmakers that have launched special edition cars in India in recent times.

Several carmakers in India including Tata Motors and Mahindra, have launched their respective special edition cars over the last couple of weeks. With the Dark Edition models, Citroen too is ready to join the bandwagon. When it comes to pricing, expect the special edition iterations of the C3, Basalt and Aircross to come commanding a premium of around ₹30,000 - ₹40,000, over the respective regular versions.

The C3 Dark Edition, Basalt Dark Edition and Aircross Dark Edition will come wearing an all-black theme on the exterior, which will be distinctive from the standard model. Besides that, there will be silver skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels and special Dark Edition badges as well. Inside the cabin, the three special edition models will sport an all-black theme, complementing the exterior colour. The seats and upholstery of these special edition Citroen cars get contrasting red stitches, adding sportiness and visual appeal to them. In order to make the upcoming Dark Edition cars Citroen is likely to offer some exclusive accessories that would enhance the cosmetic appeal of the special edition models.

On the powertrain front, all three upcoming special edition avatars of the Citroen C3, Basalt and Aircross are expected to come the same as their standard counterparts. In that case, the engine and transmission choices for all three models will remain unchanged. Power and torque output too would remain unchanged.